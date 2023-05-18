Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCMD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. 86,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,830. The company has a market cap of $482.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $97,529.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $97,529.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $319,642 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.