Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.49 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$423.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.4485981 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

