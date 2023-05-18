Tangible Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $109.43 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Tangible has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00012524 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $109.43 million and $5,623.79 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.32384811 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,604.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

