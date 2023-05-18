Taurus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises about 2.1% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fortive worth $16,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 786,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,219. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

