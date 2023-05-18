Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,314. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

