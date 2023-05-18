Taurus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Linde makes up 2.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.38. The firm has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

