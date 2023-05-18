Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 12,790 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $285.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.42 and its 200-day moving average is $276.42. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

