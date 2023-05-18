Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 4,425 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 3.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Up 0.6 %

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.67. 2,535,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771,050. The company has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.