Telecom Argentina S.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Down 1.4 %

TEO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.69 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $3,507,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 791.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 567,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Featured Stories

