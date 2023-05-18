Telecom Argentina S.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Telecom Argentina Stock Down 1.4 %
TEO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.85.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.69 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
