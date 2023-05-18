Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.21

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Telecom Argentina Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TEO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,324. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.69 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 791.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 567,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 243,570 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.