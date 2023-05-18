Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

FL stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 49.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547,753 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after buying an additional 181,978 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,998,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $119,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,108 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $61,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

