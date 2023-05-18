Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

