Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 505 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $387.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $366.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.65 and a 200 day moving average of $359.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

