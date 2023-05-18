Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.99. 8,261,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.59.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

