Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.42 on Thursday, reaching $335.54. 25,401,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,946,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.95 and its 200-day moving average is $308.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $335.80.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.