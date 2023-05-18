Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,242 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $48.34. 3,426,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,940,288. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

