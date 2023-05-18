Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.27. 11,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $785.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

