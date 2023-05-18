Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.7 %

CVX stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.09. 2,751,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,438. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.70. The company has a market capitalization of $290.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.17.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

