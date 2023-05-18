Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Raised to $8.40 at HSBC

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HSBC from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE TME traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

