Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Raised to $8.40 at HSBC

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HSBC from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.14.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSE TME traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.