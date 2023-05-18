Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 51job

51job reissued their maintains rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

TME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 6,207,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

