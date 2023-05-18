Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has $7.40 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.10.
TME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.14.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.9 %
NYSE:TME traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,217. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
