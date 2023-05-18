Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has $7.40 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.10.

TME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.14.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,217. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

