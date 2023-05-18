Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.64

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 108664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 124.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after buying an additional 748,428 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in Teradata by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,634,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teradata by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,948,000 after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.