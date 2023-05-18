TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, May 19th.
Shares of TESS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,341. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 million, a PE ratio of -218.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.
In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,506. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
