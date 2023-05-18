TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, May 19th.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TESS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,341. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 million, a PE ratio of -218.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,506. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

TESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About TESSCO Technologies

