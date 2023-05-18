Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up to $8.13

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $8.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 5,943,261 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.