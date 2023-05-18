The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.9 %

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

