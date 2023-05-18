The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Cut by GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 11.9% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $70,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.04. 6,054,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,790,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

