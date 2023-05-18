The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw Sells 1,250 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Further Reading

