The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,314,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,349,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,106,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,332,000 after buying an additional 1,207,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 570.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 915,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.37 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

