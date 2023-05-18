The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $142.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

THG stock opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $115.26 and a one year high of $149.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,392,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 260,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,969,000 after acquiring an additional 137,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,031,000 after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.