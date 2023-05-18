The Home Depot, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.09 (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.09 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Home Depot has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Depot to earn $16.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,766. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $298.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

