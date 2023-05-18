The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 5.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $152.16. 2,672,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,518. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day moving average of $146.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

