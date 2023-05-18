The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115,580 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.12. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

