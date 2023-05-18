The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,506 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.19. 8,484,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,052,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.12. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.