Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Trading Up 5%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Rating) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 238,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 68,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Thermal Energy International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,265.03. The stock has a market cap of C$17.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; indirect contact heat recovery equipment; boiler economizers under the HeatSponge brand; wet and dry steam accumulators; electricity co-generation solutions; turn-key thermal energy solutions; and water treatment products and services.

