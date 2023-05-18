Thomas A. Eichelberger Acquires 2,000 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

American States Water (NYSE:AWRGet Rating) Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American States Water Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AWR opened at $91.15 on Thursday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32.

American States Water (NYSE:AWRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Quarry LP bought a new position in American States Water during the first quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in American States Water by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.