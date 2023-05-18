Thomas A. Eichelberger Acquires 2,000 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American States Water Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AWR opened at $91.15 on Thursday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Quarry LP bought a new position in American States Water during the first quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in American States Water by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

About American States Water

