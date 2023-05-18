Thomas B. Michaud Sells 24,036 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $550,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

