TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 2.16% of Heska worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSKA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Heska by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Heska Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.52. 56,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,781. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

