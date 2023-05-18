TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,665 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of ASGN worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.36. 11,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,663. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $106.88.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

