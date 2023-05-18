TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $19.27 Million Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,889,000 after purchasing an additional 432,444 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,598,000 after purchasing an additional 632,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.85. 71,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,484. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $90.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.13.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

