TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $25.18 Million Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,350 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $25,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,684. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $258,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

