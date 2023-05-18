TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 321,750 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 883,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,750 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $32,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

FOCS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,098. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile



Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

