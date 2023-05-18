TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,050 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $23,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 55,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.52 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -1,066.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

