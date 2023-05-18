Timothy M. Hunter Acquires 15,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,883.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NWBI opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 284,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 208,689 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

