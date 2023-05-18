Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

