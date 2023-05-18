Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 36,725 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

