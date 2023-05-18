Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

