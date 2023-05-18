Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Dycom Industries worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Articles

