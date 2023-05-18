Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $134.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

