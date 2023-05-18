Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $175.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.73. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $166.99 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The company has a market cap of $377.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

