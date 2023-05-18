Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,058,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,883,000 after acquiring an additional 919,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,564,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.74 and a 200-day moving average of $366.83. The company has a market capitalization of $289.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.